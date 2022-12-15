December 15, 2022 - G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell has announced the promotion of Nathan Brown, PLS to Director of Survey, Georgia. Brown joined the firm in 2000 and in 2013, he was promoted to Director of Surveying for Hussey Gay Bell’s Savannah office and Director of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for all Hussey Gay Bell companies. In his expanded capacity, Brown will oversee all Georgia survey projects in addition to overseeing all 3D Scanning and SUE activities for all Hussey Gay Bell companies.
“Nathan’s experiences in our Savannah headquarters have been broad and unique, equipping him to now lead all of Hussey Gay Bell’s Georgia survey staff and projects not only through our Savannah office, but Atlanta, Blue Ridge and Statesboro offices as well. He is very deserving of this promotion and I look forward to watching how he develops in this new role,” said Bell.
“It has been an honor to work and grow in responsibility over the past 22 years with Hussey Gay Bell. I am thankful for the leadership of Holmes Bell and his trust in our survey office leaders and teams. We look forward to the challenge and future potential as we expand our Georgia division to statewide coverage,” said Brown.
During his tenure with the firm, Brown has been instrumental in overseeing thousands of surveys for Georgia's counties and their municipalities in addition to managing large-scale projects for high-profile industrial, commercial and residential clients throughout the region inclusive of projects for Georgia Ports Authority, US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Raydient Places + Properties and more.
Brown is a graduate of Ogeechee Technical College and a licensed Professional Land Surveyor in Georgia. He is also a Licensed Realtor in Georgia and holds Ground Penetrating Radar Certification, GSSI; Electro-magnetic Locating Certification, StakingU; Railroad Public Safety Certification, CSX/NS; ArcGIS Certification, ESRI; and Part 107 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Certification, FAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.