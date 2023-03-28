March 27, 2023 - Tharpe Engineering Group has announced the hiring of Nathan White, P.E., as Project Manager. In his position, Mr. White will be responsible for structural engineering and design of building structures, completing structural construction documents, and construction administration. In addition, he will manage all facets of the engineering process from conception through construction for projects ranging from historic renovations to large-scale commercial developments. 

With over 13 years of experience in structural engineering, Mr. White has extensive experience in the design of steel, concrete, masonry, and wood structures throughout the western United States. 

