March 27, 2023 - Tharpe Engineering Group has announced the hiring of Nathan White, P.E., as Project Manager. In his position, Mr. White will be responsible for structural engineering and design of building structures, completing structural construction documents, and construction administration. In addition, he will manage all facets of the engineering process from conception through construction for projects ranging from historic renovations to large-scale commercial developments.
With over 13 years of experience in structural engineering, Mr. White has extensive experience in the design of steel, concrete, masonry, and wood structures throughout the western United States.
Mr. White moved to Savannah from Denver, Colorado, and is a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering. He also received a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Washington State University. During graduate school, Mr. White co-authored an article on developing sustainable wood composite panels which was published in the Journal of Renewable Materials in 2015.
“Communication and collaboration have always been at the forefront throughout my career and are the benchmark for my work today. Tharpe Engineering Group aligns with that approach,” said Mr. White, “Over the years, I’ve interacted with many architects, engineers, and contractors, and I strive for solution-based communication to provide the best product for the client.”
“We are delighted to have Nathan join Tharpe Engineering Group," stated Cody Tharpe, Principal of Tharpe Engineering Group. "He comes to us with vast experience in steel, concrete, heavy timber, and masonry design on projects ranging from multi-family structures to K-12 education facilities and energy system production. This wealth of knowledge combined with his team-oriented work ethic will be an invaluable asset to the company and our growth. He puts his family first, works hard, and likes to have fun in the process; he just fits here.”
Tharpe Engineering Group is an award-winning Structural Engineering firm based in Savannah,Georgia specializing in commercial, hospitality, institutional, industrial, and historic preservation projects throughout the Southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.