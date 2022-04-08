April 8, 2022 - Local architecture firm Felder & Associates recently added Project Associate Nicholas Hennig to its award-winning team.
A native of Pine Bush, NY, Hennig earned an Associate of Arts and Sciences degree in Architectural Technology at SUNY Orange
in 2016. In 2019, he received his B.Arch degree from Alfred State College
at the SUNY College of Technology, the only program in the State University of New York system with a program accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board
(NAAB).
“I’m very excited to join Felder & Associates. To work in architecture in Savannah, with its rich and unique history of buildings and spaces, is an amazing opportunity," Hennig said. "I plan to make the most of this next step in my career, and I expect to learn a lot every day.”
Hennig’s responsibilities at the firm include coordinating with project managers and other associates to generate construction documents. He will also draft renderings using computer-aided 3-D models.
“Nicholas impressed me with his skills and how seriously he takes his work. I also noticed right away that he has a great spirit of teamwork and collaboration that we foster here. I think he’s going to be a strong addition to our staff,” said Felder & Associates Founder and Principal Architect Brian Felder.
After earning his architecture degree, Hennig spent two years as an architectural intern at CPL Architecture, Engineering and Planning in Newburgh, NY, a leading firm in the upstate New York region. He was then promoted, and for the next-two-and-a-half years, Hennig worked as an architectural designer at the firm before accepting the position at Felder & Associates.
“Since joining this team of talented architects and designers, I've been eager to adapt what I've learned from my previous work in large-scale commercial and school markets to the more intimate, collaborative, and customizable market of high-end residential projects,” Hennig added.
Outside of work, Hennig is an avid photographer and enjoys flying drones and hiking.
