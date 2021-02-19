February 19, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton announced that Nikhil Duggirala has joined their Savannah office's Civil Department as a Designer.
Duggirala has a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from the University of Georgia. Duggirala has experience in construction, surveying, and site design. As a Designer, he will provide the project team with project base plan development, loading calculations, water and sewer layouts, roadway widening design, and site grading. Duggirala is currently assisting with a rezoning application and concept plan submittal for an upcoming multifamily project in Port Wentworth, GA. In his free time, he enjoys gaming, watching the Atlanta Falcons, and learning how to play golf.
For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
