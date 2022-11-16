November 16, 2022 - M.E. Sack Engineering has announced an expansion, opening a new branch of their company called M.E. Sack Environmental. This new entity will allow the company to extend their current environmental services, offering strategy, solutions and engineering expertise above and beyond the design phase.
The addition of the environmental division also brings about the growth of the team. M.E. Sack Engineering has added Kyle Edenfield, Facilities Management Director, to lead the M.E. Sack Environmental division. In his role, Edenfield will be responsible for quality assurance, quality control, and guiding their design team to an operations-based solution.
