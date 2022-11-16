Vista Residential Partners, BCDC Break Ground on Riverchase Vista in Savannah, Ga.png

November 16, 2022 - Vista Residential Partners, a national multifamily development firm, and strategic real estate development investment firm BCDC have broken ground on a 300-unit Class A workforce community in Savannah, Ga.  

Riverchase Vista will sit on 15 acres at 1000 Chatham Center Drive and be part of a master-planned, mixed-use development within the Chatham Center, which will include a Class-A hotel, restaurants, and retail space. One of the first business parks of its kind, Chatham Center is concentrated around a 43-acre lake with a popular walking and jogging path.

