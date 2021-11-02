November 2, 2021 - Barge Design Solutions, Inc., has been certified as a great workplace for the fifth year in a row by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® (GPTW).
Over each year participating in this process, Barge has seen a strong percentage of employees who agree the firm is a great place to work. According to this year’s anonymous survey, 89% of employees affirm this to be the case. Ninety-six percent of Barge’s 400+ employees participated in the survey this year. A summary review can be found at greatplacetowork.com.
“We are proud to see such a high number of employees providing feedback,” shares Michele Herlein, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are committed to taking our employees’ feedback seriously and making changes to improve the employee experience.”
The firm’s Executive Team uses feedback from the GPTW survey to create and empower action teams comprised of employees at every level. These action teams are assigned to research a theme from the survey feedback and present recommendations for improvement. This employee-centered process generates creative solutions developed by the people who are closest to the work, and helps the Executive Team gain more insight on the data. To date several recommendations have been implemented, such as ramping up employee involvement teams, improving communication mechanisms, increasing paid time off, and increasing the firm’s 401K match.
Learn more at bargedesign.com.
