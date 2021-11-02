November 2, 2021 - Georgia Southern University’s Office of Facilities Planning, Design and Construction earned multiple Georgia Peach Green Building Awards at the 2021 Georgia Association of State Facilities Administrators (GASFA) Conference on Sept. 21.
The department earned the top state honors for the construction of the Interdisciplinary Academic Building, a multipurpose, multistoried building with flexible space that is equipped with state-of-the-art classroom technology, and the Engineering and Research building, a sleek, 135,000-square-foot structure, comprising 21 cutting-edge instructional research labs, 25 academic learning spaces, configurable labs and a renewable energy rooftop lab. The remodeling of the University Police Department facility also earned a Peach Award.
The purpose of the Georgia Peach Program is to rate and recognize buildings owned or managed by the state that optimize energy performance, increase the demand for materials and furnishings produced in Georgia, improve the environmental quality in this state, conserve energy, protect the state’s natural resources and reduce the burden on the state’s water supply.
Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu for more information.
