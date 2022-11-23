November 23, 2022 - Continuing a tradition of showing gratitude to first responders, the award-winning Dewitt Tilton Group, a commercial and industrial construction firm in the Southeast, delivered a Thanksgiving-week lunch for 28 firefighters and support staff on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Pooler Fire Department, 1093 S. Rogers St.
Dewitt Tilton Group team members personally served a delicious selection of meats and sides from Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ, a popular restaurant also located in Pooler, Ga. The menu was a true Thanksgiving feast, including smoked turkey breast and ham, traditional dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, cheese biscuits, tea and pecan pie for dessert.
This is Dewitt Tilton Group's fifth year of doing the Thanksgiving meal delivery, so to celebrate, the organizers added two new features to the event. Pooler Elementary School students created personalized coloring pages of a “Thanksgiving turkey firefighter,” and after their meal, Pooler firefighters took part in a TikTok challenge with prizes.
“Day in and day out, these firefighters step up and serve our community, keeping us safe. So we want to show our appreciation for these men and women and the sacrifices they make,” said Chris Tilton, co-principal of Dewitt Tilton Group. “Our business involves a great deal of interaction with the City and the fire department for things like permits and inspections. We appreciate the job they do, how efficient they are, and we know the Pooler fire department’s top priority is keeping the community safe. It’s a pleasure working with these folks."
The company began its Thanksgiving first responder meal delivery in 2018, when Dewitt Tilton Group was located in Thunderbolt, Ga. The meal delivery has continued after the company's move to Pooler three years ago.
“Pooler is such a tight-knit community, as evidenced by the fact that school children are joining the celebration this year. This is such a nice way for Dewitt Tilton Group to say thank you to our firefighters, and we know it’s going to be a fun day. I look forward to this continuing for years to come,” said Wade Simmons, Chief of the Fire Department for the City of Pooler.
Dewitt Tilton Group actively participates year-round in community events like these to grow public-private partnerships in the rapidly growing Pooler community.
“It’s exciting for us to continue to build a culture of gratitude within our company and overall here in Pooler,” Tilton added.
