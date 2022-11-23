November 23, 2022 - Continuing a tradition of showing gratitude to first responders, the award-winning Dewitt Tilton Group, a commercial and industrial construction firm in the Southeast, delivered a Thanksgiving-week lunch for 28 firefighters and support staff on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Pooler Fire Department, 1093 S. Rogers St. 

Dewitt Tilton Group team members personally served a delicious selection of meats and sides from Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ, a popular restaurant also located in Pooler, Ga. The menu was a true Thanksgiving feast, including smoked turkey breast and ham, traditional dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, cheese biscuits, tea and pecan pie for dessert.

This is Dewitt Tilton Group's fifth year of doing the Thanksgiving meal delivery, so to celebrate, the organizers added two new features to the event. Pooler Elementary School students created personalized coloring pages of a “Thanksgiving turkey firefighter,” and after their meal, Pooler firefighters took part in a TikTok challenge with prizes.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.