November 30, 2020 - Dewitt Tilton Group delivered boxed lunches of sandwiches and ice cream from Leopold's Ice Cream catering services to all three shifts of Pooler firefighters working during Thanksgiving week.

“This is so fantastic, a true blessing,” said Stacy Weston, Fire Coordinator for the City of Pooler. A total of 67 firefighters were fed over three days with each day shift.  They had their choice of sandwich, side, and of course, ice cream.

Chris Tilton, one of the Dewitt Tilton Group principals, was thrilled to be able to give back to the men and women who sacrifice so much for their community. When asked which shift he wanted to provide lunches for, he responded, “They do so much for us; let’s serve all of them."

This is the third year Dewitt Tilton Group has provided lunches during the week of Thanksgiving for local first responders, a tradition it started when the company was younger, smaller and located in Thunderbolt, Ga.

"We have a great relationship with the Fire Department, so we are happy to let them know how appreciated they are for their service,” said Tilton. 

