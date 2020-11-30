November 30, 2020 - Dewitt Tilton Group delivered boxed lunches of sandwiches and ice cream from Leopold's Ice Cream catering services to all three shifts of Pooler firefighters working during Thanksgiving week.
This is the third year Dewitt Tilton Group has provided lunches during the week of Thanksgiving for local first responders, a tradition it started when the company was younger, smaller and located in Thunderbolt, Ga.
"We have a great relationship with the Fire Department, so we are happy to let them know how appreciated they are for their service,” said Tilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.