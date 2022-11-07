November 7, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell has received an Outstanding Project Award in Learning by Design Magazine's Fall 2022 Architectural & Interior Design Awards of Excellence. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s new Herschel V. Jenkins High School has been acknowledged as an influential facility for its incorporation of next generation learning space design and planning methodologies. All awarded facilities met the six judging criteria of: Innovation, Sustainability, Interior Design, Next Generation Learning, Planning and Functional Design, and Community Needs.
The peer-reviewed jury congratulated Hussey Gay Bell on its accomplishment, stating "The exterior of the building makes it feel like it is a special place for the community and pulled in elements of the old school. The reuse of the existing building signage was nice as a welcoming element. Daylight filled entry provides for a welcoming entrance to the school and the school day.”
