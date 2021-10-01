October 1, 2021 - Choate Construction Company announced that its 2021 Canstruction® Competition resulted in a donation of 8,700 cans to local food banks. The cans were raised by this year’s four competition participants, Court Atkins Group, LS3P Associates, Thomas & Hutton, and Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and donated to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in Savannah and Second Helpings in Hilton Head Island, SC.
“We are delighted that Choate Construction took on the task of project manager for Canstruction here in Savannah,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. “What a creative way to engage our community, local architects, SCAD students, and design/build professionals—all while gathering canned goods for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.”
According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), 1.2 lbs. of food is equal to one meal. Choate’s Canstruction Competition resulted in more than 7,800 lbs. of canned goods which will serve local populations with a surplus of 6,500 meals. (Second Harvest received 6,500 lbs. and Second Helpings received 1,300 lbs.)
Crouch continues, “Hunger is an unfortunate reality for too many people in the twenty-one counties of Coastal Georgia that we serve. We received 6,500 lbs. of non-perishable food from Canstruction that will go a long way to help end hunger and relieve some stress for those suffering with food insecurity. We are so excited that the competition was a success and look forward to many more.”
In a Canstruction Competition, teams design and build a structure entirely out of canned food with the potential to win in these categories: Most Cans, Best Meal, Structural Ingenuity, Best Use of Labels, Best Original Design, or People’s Choice Award. To commend the teams for their excellent fundraising and resulting “CANstructures,” Choate hosted an award ceremony and invited honored guest Mayor Van Johnson of Savannah to announce the winners.
By category, the winners from Choate’s 2021 Canstruction Competition are:
- Most Cans: “Precious Cargo” by LS3P Associates
- Best Meal: “Precious Cargo” by LS3P Associates
- Structural Ingenuity: “Precious Cargo” by LS3P Associates
- Best Use of Labels: “CAN-nected” by Court Atkins Group
- Best Original Design: “Precious Cargo” by LS3P Associates
- People’s Choice Award: “Honeybee Strength” by SCAD
Choate’s competition was held at Telfair Museum’s Jepson Center for the Arts.
Ben Simons, Executive Director/CEO of Telfair Museums, said, “Telfair Museums is so pleased to partner with Choate Construction to host this important community event. At Telfair we celebrate the universal spirit of creativity in the arts, in design, and in everyday life. In these challenging times, we must work together to help all members of our community including those who are experiencing food insecurity. We are delighted that Canstruction will benefit Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Second Helpings of Hilton Head, and all the communities they serve.”
Choate’s competition follows the launch of the company’s new Building Up philanthropic identity and program, and took place during Hunger Action Month, a month-long national initiative where people stand together to fight hunger. To learn more about Hunger Action Month, visit feedingamerica.org.
“Our teams and their sponsors will feed many hungry people through Canstruction, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, and Second Helpings,” said Kirk Gilbert, Vice President and Division Manager for Choate’s Savannah Division. “They created amazing structures, and Telfair Museums gave us the perfect venue to show them off. We were so impressed with the creativity put forth by each team that it was actually a little sad to see the structures being disassembled.”
Choate is currently set to host a Canstruction Competition in Savannah, GA every fall. More details will be provided for next year’s event in Spring of 2022.
