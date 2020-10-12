October 12, 2020 - Spandrel Development Partners had a ribbon cutting and official grand opening for Phase One of The Baxly at 630 Indian Street, the company’s new mixed-use development near the Plant Riverside District on October 8 in Savannah. The Baxly is one of the first fully-amenitized, multi-family residential buildings built in Savannah since the 1960s.
Work continues on the development’s remaining phases. The Baxly will celebrate completion of the final phases, including commercial and retail spaces, in the coming months.
Greystar is handling residential leasing and onsite management. To schedule a tour of The Baxly or to sign up for a private visit or more information, please go to www.TheBaxlySavannah.com or call 912.421.8867.
For retail leasing information, contact one of the following at Lee & Associates:
Lindsey Halter, 843.277.4322, LHalter@Lee-Associates.com; Elyse Welch, 843.203.1111, EWelch@Lee-Associates.com; or John Orr, 843.793.6974, JOrr@Lee-Associates.com.
