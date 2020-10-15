October 15, 2020 - Barge Design Solutions, Inc., has been certified as a great workplace for the fourth time by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® (GPTW).
Over each of five years participating in this process, Barge has seen an increase in the percentage of employees who agree the firm is a great place to work. According to this year’s anonymous survey, 94% of employees affirm this to be the case. Ninety-two percent of Barge’s 400+ employees participated in the survey this year. A summary review can be found at http://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1328528.
“We are pleased to see that our employees are still having a positive experience at Barge amid the challenges 2020 has placed on us personally and professionally,” shares Michele Herlein, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We have been successful in continuing to attract and retain great talent, and our voluntary turnover rate is among the lowest in our company’s history.”
Barge is committed to continually improving their organization’s culture. The firm’s Executive Team uses feedback from the GPTW survey to create and empower action teams comprised of employees at every level. These action teams are assigned to research a theme from the survey feedback and present recommendations for improvement. This employee-centered process generates creative solutions developed by the people who are closest to the work, and helps the Executive Team gain more insight on the data. To date several recommendations have been implemented, such as ramping up management & leadership education, increasing paid time off, and increasing the 401K match.
Barge Design Solutions, Inc., is an engineering and architecture firm with diverse in-house multi-disciplinary practice areas. The employee-owned company is 400+ people strong and serves clients nationwide from multiple U.S. locations, including one office in Savannah. Learn more at bargedesign.com, and stay connected with them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
