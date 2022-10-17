October 17, 2022 - Giant Cement Company announced a signed agreement with Georgia Kaolin Terminals, Inc. in Savannah, GA to build a 60,000-ton import terminal on the Savannah River for importing cement into the growing Southeastern U.S. market. Giant Cement is a pioneer of cement production in the Southeastern U.S. Giant was the first cement plant in South Carolina, and first to serve the market in 1949.
“Cement demand in the Southeast continues to show strong growth in all sectors,” says Tim Kuebler, President & CEO of Giant’s Elementia USA. “Population growth has spurred new infrastructure projects, expanding need for housing and commercial projects.”
