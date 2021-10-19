October 19, 2021 - The Dewitt Tilton Group recently held a groundbreaking to mark the beginning of work at the Port City Carwash, located at 38 Magellan Blvd. in Port Wentworth, Ga.
The 5,278 square foot project will have an ultramodern look with decorative concrete masonry units (CMU), light gauge metal, strip lighting in the siding and additional exterior decorative lighting. The modern carwash will feature a standard tunnel and 18 vacuum stations covered by a fabric canopy. Completion of the project is expected in Spring 2022.
"We really enjoy working with Mr. Desai and truly appreciate him placing his trust in us once again to deliver another project on time and within budget,” said co-principal Chris Tilton. "We're looking forward to turning the plans and designs into a beautiful building and a successful business for our client."
