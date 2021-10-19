Dignitaries of the City of Port Wentworth and the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce join Representatives of Dewitt Tilton Group during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Port City Carwash project in Georgia.jpeg

Dignitaries of the City of Port Wentworth and the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce join Representatives of Dewitt Tilton Group during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Port City Carwash project

October 19, 2021 - The Dewitt Tilton Group recently held a groundbreaking to mark the beginning of work at the Port City Carwash, located at 38 Magellan Blvd. in Port Wentworth, Ga

Chris Tilton and Kim Thomas of the Dewitt Tilton Group were joined by Mayor Gary Norton and his wife, Donna, Mayor Pro Tem Linda Smith, Councilman Glenn Jones, Councilman Lynwood Griner, and representatives from the Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce, CJ Neesmith, Margo Barbee, Alfred Boiett, and Janice Cantrell.

The 5,278 square foot project will have an ultramodern look with decorative concrete masonry units (CMU), light gauge metal, strip lighting in the siding and additional exterior decorative lighting. The modern carwash will feature a standard tunnel and 18 vacuum stations covered by a fabric canopy. Completion of the project is expected in Spring 2022. 
 
Yash Desai, President and COO of Stature Investments and Developer, has worked on several building projects with Dewitt Tilton Group and awarded the contract to the commercial construction company due to his first-hand experience with the efficient and high-quality service they provide.

"We really enjoy working with Mr. Desai and truly appreciate him placing his trust in us once again to deliver another project on time and within budget,” said co-principal Chris Tilton. "We're looking forward to turning the plans and designs into a beautiful building and a successful business for our client."

