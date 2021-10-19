October 19, 2021 - The Elizabeth Mirault House, Plant Riverside Power Plant Rehabilitation, and West Broad project in Savannah received statewide preservation awards from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation at its 44th annual Preservation Awards ceremony in Macon.
The Elizabeth Mirault House, Plant Riverside Power Plant Rehabilitation, and West Broad project all received Excellence in Rehabilitation awards, which recognize projects that make compatible use of a building through repair, alterations or additions while preserving features of the property that convey its historic value. This year the Trust presented eight Excellence in Rehabilitation awards.
The Elizabeth Mirault House was built circa 1861 in Savannah’s Beach Institute neighborhood. It is an excellent example of a vernacular side-hall house and is a rare example of an antebellum house built by freedmen. Mirault was the daughter of Haitian refugees who immigrated to Savannah during the Haitian Revolution. She was of mixed descent, and like others in Savannah's Beach Institute area, the house was deeded to her and not her husband, Simon Mirault. Simon, a mason, built the adjacent house for Elizabeth's daughter in 1862. After a number of years of deterioration and insensitive additions, a complete rehabilitation was initiated in 2020. All original features and materials were repaired or replaced in-kind, including the brick foundation, wood siding, windows, interior plaster and floors. The front porch, which had been altered in the 1970s to incorporate concrete breeze block, was restored to reflect a period appropriate design with simple wood detailing. On the rear facade, a poorly constructed first floor addition was rehabilitated and returned to an earlier, simpler footprint based on Sanborn maps. The project received state and federal historic tax credits and now highlights the character of this contributing house in Savannah’s Historic Landmark District.
The Plant Riverside District is a major urban design and industrial rehabilitation project on the northwest corner of Savannah's National Historic Landmark District. The centerpiece of the district, Savannah’s historic power plant was constructed in multiple phases starting in 1912 and exemplifies the grand industrial architecture of the early 20th century. In 2005, the plant was decommissioned, creating a significant barrier between the city’s oldest wards and their historic connection with the Savannah River. Over the course of a multi-year, multi-phase development, the historic power plant was meticulously rehabilitated, transforming the site into a vibrant hub of hospitality and entertainment. In keeping with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation, interventions that were necessary to adapt the structure were undertaken with great care to visually distinguish the new work from the original structure, and to maintain the overall industrial character of the building while adapting it to accommodate a mix of public spaces, restaurants, retail and lodging. The rehabilitation received state and federal historic tax credits. In addition to the rehabilitation of the power plant, the project also reconnected this part of the Landmark District to the riverfront after more than 100 years; extended the Riverwalk in partnership with the City of Savannah; and revitalized the west end, transforming an abandoned industrial site into a shared civic resource.
What is known today as the 300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Savannah was once part of West Broad Street, a hub for Savannah’s African American business community. The area entered a state of decline in the 1960s after the demolition of the Savannah Union Train Station and construction of a flyover bridge for Interstate 16. These stereotypical Urban Renewal efforts of the mid-twentieth century destroyed the once vibrant district, leaving only a few traditional retail blocks along West Broad Street. Eventually, the Thrifty Supply Center consolidated most of the 300 block, boarding up buildings and using them largely as warehousing. In 2015, the Thrifty Supply Center closed its doors. New ownership undertook a significant rehabilitation project, including replatting the historic property lines and restoring nine individual street addresses as stand-alone properties. Extensive structural damage had resulted from neglect over the decades; many roofs throughout the block were on the verge of collapse; and masonry facades required significant stabilization. Exterior storefronts were reestablished along all three primary streetfronts, and interiors were rehabilitated for individual retail and upper-level office uses. The newly rehabilitated mercantile buildings that make up the 300 block represent a significant part of Savannah’s history and the block has now been reinhabited and enlivened by new tenants.
For more than 40 years, the Trust has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Georgia who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.
To learn more about The Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.