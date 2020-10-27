October 27, 2020 - Mercy Housing Southeast recently announced the commencement of its final phase of construction at Savannah Gardens, located on Savannah’s historic east side. More than 10 years ago, Mercy Housing Southeast teamed with Savannah’s Community Housing Services Agency, Inc. (CHSA) and the City of Savannah to redevelop a 44-acre site formerly known as Strathmore Estates. The sixth and final phase of development will begin immediately. In lieu of a traditional ground-breaking ceremony, Mercy Housing created a virtual tour of the community, including 3-D renderings of the new construction. View the tour here.
"Savannah Gardens is a perfect example of community revitalization in our City," said Mayor Van Johnson. "This new neighborhood provides affordable and energy-efficient housing for hundreds of low-income residents - both renters and first-time homebuyers. I'm excited to see the City of Savannah's partnership with Mercy Housing Southeast, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Community Housing Services Agency, Inc. entering its final phase."
The development is being funded through an award of 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA). The construction of 85 affordable duplexes, townhomes, and apartments will be an addition to more than 400 units of family and senior housing already in the community. Most units will serve residents who earn 50 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) with a small number of market rate units. “Safe and affordable housing is fundamental to the quality of life of all Georgians and vital to the communities in which we live,” DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn said. “I am proud to see the culmination of the Savannah Garden development and that DCA could participate in a meaningful way.”
The development’s equity partner is Truist (formerly SunTrust) and has received additional financial support from DCA’s HOME program, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP), the City of Savannah and CHSA through the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund (SAHF), and a long term ground lease from the Chatham County / City of Savannah Land Bank Authority. Mercy Housing has worked with CHSA and the City of Savannah throughout the decade-long development of Savannah Gardens as part of the city’s commitment to expand and support affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization.
“Mercy Housing is proud to partner with the City of Savannah to develop more high-quality, affordable housing. Over the past decade, we’ve been engaged in the comprehensive revitalization of Savannah Gardens and we are pleased to begin the sixth and final phase of the community,” said James Alexander, president of Mercy Housing Southeast.
Savannah Gardens includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, new homes for purchase and several parks throughout the community. Mercy Housing Southeast’s new Phase Six apartments are expected to be ready for occupancy in Fall of 2021.
Existing units in Savannah Gardens are currently available. The leasing office is located at 514 Pennsylvania Ave, Savannah, GA 31404.
