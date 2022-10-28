Coastal Commerce Center Email.jpg

October 28, 2022 -  JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $113 million sale of Coastal Commerce Center, two Class A distribution facilities totaling 826,250 square feet in Savannah, Georgia.

JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between AEW Capital Management and Strategic Real Estate Partners, in the sale to Stream Realty Partners LP.

