January 12, 2021 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia based engineering firm, recently announced the hiring of Environmental Engineer Oscar Garcia. In this role, Garcia will be responsible for calculations, designs, drafting and creating construction plans to facilitate the construction and operation of water and wastewater treatment plants.
A veteran engineer, Garcia comes to the company with over 14 years of engineering experience. Most recently, he worked for Unlimited Water Solutions as a Process Design Engineer. Prior to that, he served as Design Engineer for Platinum Construction and Fabrication, Chief Process Engineer and Analytical Services for NuGlobal Water Solutions, Manager and Founder Member for Grupo Agropecuario Ecologista de la Cienega, and started his career with Proyectos de Ingenieria Integrada as Chief Project Engineer in Mexico.
Garcia received his Bachelor of Engineering with a specialization in Environmental Engineering and Electrochemistry at the Universidad de Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2009. He also holds a Professional Engineering License in Chemical Engineering; and is PCE safety certified as well as ISTC certified.
In his free time, Garcia stays busy with his family-owned produce company which sells organic native corn and organic agave worldwide. Their company strives to help indigenous and rural communities develop and rescue traditions; while also focusing on the development of diverse and sustainable projects.
For more information, visit mesack.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.