August 17, 2023 - Hussey Gay Bell has announced the hire of Peaches Shipley as an Architectural Associate.
Shipley joined the firm’s Savannah office as an intern in 2020 and since then, she has been supporting the Architectural Division’s design efforts. In addition, she has been contributing to the firm’s Marketing Department producing graphic materials for their promotional activities. Shipley holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Architecture and a Master of Architecture degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and studied Interior Design at the University of Georgia. She is a recipient of a 2020 Sustainable Design Award at SCAD and of a Zell Miller Scholarship at University of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.