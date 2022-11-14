November 14, 2022 - Perry Taylor has joined Thomas & Hutton’s Landscape Architecture Department in Savannah as a Designer.
Taylor obtained a Bachelor of Science in landscape architecture from The University of Georgia in 2021 and previously worked for a design-build firm based in North Carolina. As a Designer, he assists with permitting and conceptual design for institutional, residential, and industrial projects in South Carolina and Georgia.
