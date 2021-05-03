May 3, 2021 - JE Dunn has announced the promotion of Reanna Coggins to senior project engineer. Coggins began with JE Dunn in 2019 as a project engineer.
A highlight of her time with the company has been her work on the Jenkins High School project, where she managed submittals for all skin and finish trades. She also assisted the project manager by helping with buyout and the superintendent team by procuring materials to maintain the project schedule.
In her new role, she will assist with closeout for the Jenkins High School project. She will also manage for the Robert Smalls International Academy project the pre-construction efforts and lead the buy-out process for skin and finish trades, as well as assist with budget forecasting to manage the projects month to month costs.
Coggins is active in the local community and remains connected to Jenkins High School as a mentor to students in its School of Engineering BEAC (Business Education Advisory Council). Additionally, she enjoys traveling, reading, exploring the local restaurant scene and working out.
Coggins is a member of the 2015 graduating class of Georgia Southern University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management degree and a minor in business. Coggins is a native of Georgetown, Guyana.
Visit www.jedunn.com for more information.
