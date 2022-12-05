December 5, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell has announced the hire of Architectural Administrative Assistant, Rena Ali.
Ali provides administrative support to the architectural studio, specifically project-based support related to billing, specification writing and preparation of contract documents, field reports and meeting minutes. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree in English Language & Literature from Birzeit University.
