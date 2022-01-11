January 11, 2022 - SHAH Architecture & Interiors recently announced that Reshma Shah Johnson has been inducted as 2022 President into the Savannah chapter of the American Institute of Architects, AIA Savannah. Reshma received the gavel officially accepting presidential duties from outgoing 2020 President James Gallucci at the AIA Savannah Past President's Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
"It is an honor to be appointed to this position, and I look forward to leading the chapter this year," said Johnson. "As we embark on 2022, I am optimistic about the new ways our membership will work together to improve our profession and its contributions to our community. We look forward to the challenge of more critically understanding and thoughtfully considering our community's needs."
Reshma is a registered Architect in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina and a registered Interior Designer in Georgia. She is the Founder and Principal Architect of SHAH Architecture & Interiors, an architectural and interior design company based in Savannah, Georgia, offering services in residential, hospitality, commercial, and institutional design. Ms. Johnson has been a member of AIA since 2009 and has served as a member of the AIA Savannah Board since December of 2020.
Visit www.shaharchitecture.com for more information.
