November 29, 2022 - Current Edge Solutions recently announced the hire of Richard (Rick) Wolf as the firm’s Principal Engineer in their new Industrial Services business unit. In this role, Rick’s primary responsibility will be to provide day-to-day operations and oversight of the industrial electrical engineering division including supervision and project management.
With over 20 years of electrical design experience on both industrial and commercial projects, Rick has worked for various professional consulting and engineering firms across southeast Georgia. His project background includes all phases of design from conception through start-up for greenfield manufacturing facilities, plant expansions, and process/manufacturing modifications. Rick also has extensive experience with in-plant power distribution and arc flash mitigation.
