March 23, 2021 - Roger Cox, PE, CFM, has joined Barge Design Solutions, Inc. (Barge) as a Civil Engineering Manager.
Cox has 15 years of experience in business development and project management in the engineering industry for both public and private sector clients. Specific experience includes infrastructure, industrial and commercial site development, and stormwater consulting. Cox will lead Barge’s strategic growth in the Georgia area, developing and maintaining client relationships while expanding our civil site work in the region and furthering our efforts in Georgia’s land development market.
Carrie Stokes, Senior Vice President and Director of Site Solutions, shares, “We are excited to have Roger join the firm to help build upon Barge’s strong civil foundation throughout our footprint. In addition to leading growth initiatives, he will provide leadership in talent recruitment, employee development, and the production of our deliverables.”
Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Technology, both from Southern Polytechnic State University. He is a licensed Professional Engineer (GA, AL, CO, FL, MS, NC, SC, TN) and a Certified Floodplain Manager.
Learn more at bargedesign.com.
