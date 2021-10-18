October 18, 2021 - Roto-Rooter Plumbers of Savannah has announced the promotion of two team members. Shantina Waldburg has been named Business Manager for the company. Additionally, Tray Galbreath has been promoted to Field Services Manager.
“We are not just a team, we are a family,” said Sherry Daniel, local owner and CEO of Roto-Rooter Plumbers of Savannah. "Yes, we provide great service to our customers, but we also take care of each other, help each other, challenge each other and love each other. We're so fortunate to have dedicated and talented people like Tina and Tray in leadership positions, and I'm thrilled to be able to recognize their talent and dedication. Their hard work continues to inspire me daily.”
As Business Manager, Waldburg has oversight of a number of departments including leadership, service development, operations, sales and marketing, finance, human resources and administration. She is responsible for acquiring new clients, managing customer service, creating bids and proposals, invoicing, scheduling, new hires, office meetings and creating strategies that improve productivity and morale. She is currently known as the company’s unofficial team support leader — often referred to as the “office mom” — lending an ear and a place to relax to her hardworking colleagues.
In the community, Waldburg has helped donate plumbing upgrades to Park Place Outreach, which supports youth in crisis, and she also participates in the annual radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She also helps organize the annual Roto-Rooter Royal Flush Casino Night, which raised $8,000 in 2020 to benefit the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, and over $7,500 in 2019 to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire. Waldburg also works with needy seniors in the community, offering care packages and conversation.
As the new Field Services Manager, Tray Galbreath provides official support to technicians and bridges the gap between plumbers in the field and the team in the office. He welcomes the additional leadership and administration responsibilities and was prepared to step up when the decision was made.
"Tray has lifted the Roto-Rooter Plumbers of Savannah customer service response to a new level," said Daniel. "He is always ready to respond to any emergency whether it be assisting administration, a quality-check on service in the field or filling in to help catch service calls. Tray is truly a capable negotiator who always leads with an aura of quiet authority. His belief in promoting personal growth, which he demonstrates in his own life, is what makes him a great leader to our team."
Galbreath, a native of Clarksville, TN, has lived in Savannah for four years. He comes from a family with unlimited musical talent, is a songwriter and is known for his ability to remain calm in every situation.
“I’ve enjoyed working here since I started three years ago. It’s a well-run company that has made a real difference in my life,” Galbreath said. “If you want to progress in your career, Roto-Rooter can help you do that. I’m happy to be a part of this great team.”
In his spare time, Galbreath serves as a coach to his son’s youth basketball team.
For more information, call 912-303-8570 or visit www.rotosavannah.com/.
