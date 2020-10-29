October 29, 2020 - Corporate Environments recently announced that Sabrina Tate has been hired as Account Manager and Team Lead for its new Savannah location. In this capacity, Tate will partner with clients on projects from inception to completion.
“Sabrina is a perfect addition to our team,” said Jay Weiland, President of Corporate Environments. “Sabrina’s prior experience combined with her understanding of the Savannah market will help Corporate Environments to be known as the premier commercial solutions provider for architects, designers, end users, general contractors and real estate professionals in the South Georgia market.”
Prior to joining Corporate Environments, Tate worked at HLGstudio as a Project Manager/ Interior Designer. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Tate thrives on being a key part of her client’s design journeys. Tate adds, “There is no better payoff than working to explore ideas, defining the right solutions and delivering a well-executed space that exceeds all expectations.” At Corporate Environments, Tate will create beautiful spaces by seamlessly coordinating all aspects of the interior space planning process for her clients.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to really make the South Georgia market shine,” said Tate. “We spend a great portion of our lives inside the built environment and being able to improve the lives of others through good design is so rewarding, especially with such a fantastic Corporate Environments team.”
Tate has won numerous awards including the 2019 ASID Georgia Design Excellence Award – Gold, Corporate +75,000sf – HD Supply – Leadership Development Center; 2016 ASID Georgia Design Excellence Award – Silver, Contract Hospitality: Resorts – Rosemary Beach Owners Club; and 2012 ASID Georgia Design Excellence Award – Silver, Corporate +10,000sf – SunTrust.
A small-town girl, Tate is originally from Dawsonville, Georgia. She has lived in Savannah for more than six years, including three years to attend SCAD. Tate holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design from SCAD and is an Associate with the International Design Association (IIDA). She currently serves as the Coastal Empire City Center Director for IIDA Georgia 2019-2021.
Outside of the office, Sabrina enjoys going to the beach, fishing, or giving back to the community by volunteering at various environmental and animal rescue organizations. She is also an avid gardener and baker.
Corporate Environments helps clients develop spaces that are efficient, inviting and safe, and is currently focused on providing businesses with workspace solutions for coronavirus. The team is working with a diverse group of manufacturers to create spaces that provide healthy environments and improve patient/user experience. The firm works in several verticals including construction and real estate, corporate, education, government and healthcare.
For more information on Corporate Environments, visit www.CorporateEnvironments.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.