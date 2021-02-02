February 2, 2021 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia based engineering firm, recently announced the hiring of Sarah Wilkins as Administrative Assistant. In this role, she will be responsible for organizing files, fielding calls and directing visitors, purchase orders and invoices, organizing and preparing reports, and general staff support.
Wilkins joins the growing M.E. Sack Engineering team, with 14 years experience in Export Logistics and three years in Banking. Committed to customer service, quality and innovation, Wilkins fits in perfectly with the M.E. Sack Engineering team whose mission is to provide a client oriented focus to complex engineering solutions. In this new position, she says she is most looking forward to being a part of the inner workings of her local communities and doing work to help them grow and thrive.
In her free time, Wilkins spends as much as possible with her family and serving her church. She loves to travel, especially to the mountains.
