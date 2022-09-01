September 1, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell celebrated the grand opening of Savannah Country Day School's new Mingledorff Hall, Upper School STEM Center - the initial phase of its “Invest in Excellence” campaign.
The award-winning 32,000-square-foot project has already been featured in Learning by Design Magazine's Fall 2021 Architectural and Interior Design Awards of Excellence edition and is comprised of Upper School STEM classes, including five math classrooms, five science labs, an energy learning lab, and a maker space. Other building features include an expansive library, conference rooms, common areas for students, Deans' offices, and a second-story outdoor gathering space.
"We are grateful for the tremendous generosity of our school community and thankful for our partnership with West Construction Company for successfully delivering this remarkable facility," states Head of School Kef Wilson. “Mingledorff Hall has transformed our campus and provides students with an unparalleled academic experience.”
“The design challenge was to blend a contemporary state-of-the art science facility with the traditional Lower and Middle School Buildings. Our design solution provides a thoughtful hybrid between the traditional architecture of the campus and a contemporary STEM center. We enjoyed being a part of this benchmark facility that incorporates next generation learning space design and planning that will help each student reach their full potential,” said G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell.
The project is the result of a collaboration of Savannah-based Architect & Engineer of Record, Hussey Gay Bell, and Design Architect, Architectural Resources Cambridge of Boston, Massachusetts to design a building that complements the 13 existing facilities while pushing the limits of modern design to anchor the existing quad. The construction was made possible by donors and former graduates and the larger school community.
Savannah-based West Construction Company served as the CM-at-Risk on the project.
