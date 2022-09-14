September 14, 2022 - CBRE announced that Capital Development Partners has begun construction on Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham, a seven-building, 5.4 million sq. ft. Class A industrial park in Savannah, Georgia.
Phase one will include Building I, a 1.46 million sq. ft. cross-dock warehouse, the largest speculative warehouse ever constructed in Savannah. Building II will measure 982,000 sq. ft., will be served by CSX rail, will have storage space for 7,200 containers, and will have immediate access to Veteran’s Parkway.
Bill Sparks, Executive Vice President with CBRE in Savannah, will market and lease the project on behalf of Capital Development Partners and their JV equity partners.
“Capital Development Partners is meeting the market by responding to a national trend of companies seeking large-scale, near port distribution centers,” said Mr. Sparks. “Central Port Logistics Center straddles a new interchange on Veterans Parkway offering a direct route to the port with limited traffic signals. We estimate our customers will achieve 10 turns per day or more to the port from our project. It’s an extremely efficient facility for high-speed, port logistics.”
Phase one of Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham is expected to deliver next year. Subsequent phases will provide future tenants with cross-dock and rail-served optionality, as well as significant container and trailer park space. Central Port is one of only two projects in Savannah that is served by rail with direct access to the Port of Savannah, the 3rd busiest container port in the U.S.
“Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham is the last large scale industrial infill site in Savannah with unmatched access to the port, excellent rail access and immediate connectivity to major highways. These facilities will provide a significant location advantage for our customers,” said John Knox Porter, Jr., CEO of Capital Development Partners.
According to CBRE’s Q2 2022 Industrial MarketView, there is nearly 86.7 million sq. ft. of completed industrial product in Savannah. With a vacancy rate of 0.7 percent, it is one of the tightest industrial markets in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.