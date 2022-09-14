Central Port Logistics Center rendering.jpg

September 14, 2022 - CBRE announced that Capital Development Partners has begun construction on Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham, a seven-building, 5.4 million sq. ft. Class A industrial park in Savannah, Georgia.

Phase one will include Building I, a 1.46 million sq. ft. cross-dock warehouse, the largest speculative warehouse ever constructed in Savannah. Building II will measure 982,000 sq. ft., will be served by CSX rail, will have storage space for 7,200 containers, and will have immediate access to Veteran’s Parkway.

