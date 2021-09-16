September 16, 2021 - LS3P was recently honored with 10 awards from the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) Carolinas Chapter at their annual DesignWorks Awards event held in Charlotte, NC. Eight of these awards were in recognition of project design and two were individual accolades.
Crittenton North Carolina was awarded top honors in the Healthcare category. Providing a safe and supportive care atmosphere for young women in crisis, the facility’s youthful, light-filled design creates a space where residents are inspired to heal, grow, and flourish.
Receiving Honorable Mention in the Healthcare category, MUSC Modern Minds reimagines behavioral healthcare and wellness with a welcoming, accessible environment. The interiors are residential-scale and spa-like, with elements of hospitality, healthcare, and co-working design woven throughout.
Trident Technical College South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center received Honorable Mention in the Education category. This state-of-the-art learning environment pulls its design strength from aeronautics by utilizing sharp lines with sweeping curves in voluminous, light-filled spaces. These designs artfully knit various learning spaces together while referencing the materials, clean lines, and subtle geometry of an aircraft.
Winning the Flooring Installation category, the South Carolina Ports Authority Headquarters features a nautical terrazzo map which spans the building’s atrium. The design represents the shipping lane and the coastline of South Carolina, celebrating the waterways which are central to the client’s mission.
The Inn at Elon received Honorable Mention in the Hospitality category with its timeless, classic yet contemporary aesthetic. The hotel’s design embodies the University’s essence and culture while drawing from the metaphor of the campus’ iconic oak trees; like acorns seeding the future, 100% of hotel profits fund University scholarships.
Broadstone Queen City was awarded top honors in the Multi-Family Housing/Senior Living category. This upscale residential development references Charlotte’s royal history and opulence by integrating museum-quality and contemporary art. The interior surroundings bow to the Victorian-inspired details to convey a theme of “timeless tradition with an edge.” The interior strategy also features “jewelry box” spaces facing the street, each glowing with a different color at night for visual impact.
Recognized with top honors in the Unbuilt Category, the design of Seafields Kiawah is rooted in its coastal environment while encouraging active connections within the community and beyond. The modern, crisp interior design recalls nearby maritime forests and marshlands, while the architecture reflects coastal traditions with broad porches, low-sloped roofs, and brick accents with contemporary yet timeless detailing.
Three Graces Bar at the Aloft Charleston Crosstown received Honorable Mention in the Unbuilt category. Its alluring design seeks to provide the unexpected. The juxtaposition of materiality, scale, and texture creates an experience that leaves you invigorated with the curiosity of a secret garden. Envisioned as a “cocktail garden” with panoramic skyline views, the space creates a dynamic processional sequence which moves from compressed corridors to expansive lounges.
In addition to the eight design awards, LS3P Interior Designers Chelsea Harrell, NCIDQ, LEED AP ID+C, IIDA, and Beth Florence, IIDA, NCIDQ, EDAC, were each honored with individual achievement awards. Harrell received the Star Award – the organization’s highest individual honor – for her commitment and advocacy on North Carolina Senate Bill 188, which establishes a state registry for qualified interior designers. Florence was recognized with the Chapter Service Award for her dedication and leadership as President of the Carolinas Chapter over the past year.
For more information on LS3P, visit www.ls3p.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.