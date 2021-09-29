September 29, 2021 - On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Savannah-Georgia Convention Center Authority held their monthly board meeting. The board meeting featured representatives from Clark Construction, Hansen Architects and Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission to give updates regarding the Savannah Convention Center expansion. After breaking ground earlier this year, construction is progressing and is on schedule for completion in 2023.
The project achieved a significant milestone in August by completing the new route of egress and temporary stairs in the existing East Concourse. The State of Georgia Fire Marshall inspected the work and approved the new exit. This milestone allows Clark Construction Group to begin the full demolition of the northeast corner of the existing building, which started on Sept. 1.
Work on site continues with the relocation of utility lines and infrastructure. In addition, the demolition of existing sanitary and water lines is making room for the installation of the new underground plumbing.
Additionally, Morris-Shea, the building’s foundation contractor, is hard at work installing building piles. To date, they have installed more than 796 piles, which represent roughly 50% of the total quantity required for the project. Over the next four months, site utilities, demolition, and foundation piles will continue.
For more information regarding the Savannah Convention Center expansion or to view the multi vista live cam visit www.savconvention.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.