September 6, 2023 - This week the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) announced its intention to fund a major, multi-year workforce housing initiative through the City of Savannah and its partners Housing Savannah, Inc. and the Community Housing Services Agency, Inc. (CHSA).  

The Port of Savannah Area Workforce Housing Initiative is designed to improve quality of life and housing for individuals living in near-port communities through the repair, construction, and purchase of affordable and workforce housing that benefits low- and moderate-income homeowners, first time homebuyers, and renters.  

