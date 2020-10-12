October 12, 2020 - Local architecture firm Felder & Associates recently welcomed Sophia Rodriguez, Architectural Intern, to its award-winning team.
Joining Felder & Associates as an Architectural Intern, Rodriguez was raised in Saint Johns, Fla., and is now a senior at SCAD working to complete her BFA in Architecture and minor in Interior Design this year. Rodriguez will be responsible for providing support to the Felder & Associates team by creating plans for new structures or redesigning existing structures, preparing presentations for clients, assisting the construction team, drafting, maintaining project files, and performing research.
"The more I learn about architecture, the more I fall in love with it," Rodriguez said. "With Felder & Associates, I found a firm that hasn't lost its passion for the built environment and the positive impact it can have on families and communities when done right. Here we listen to our clients, evolving alongside Savannah, and I’m grateful to be a part of that."
Rodriguez is the current chapter director of Freedom by Design, the service branch of the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS). In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, painting and recording her own music.
