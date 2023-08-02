August 2, 2023 - Hussey Gay Bell has announced the hire of Spencer Kopf, EIT as a Structural Designer. He joins the firm’s Structural Division with a range of structural and civil engineering experience for local government, military, industrial and private clients inclusive of managing portions of a multi-year research project involving bridge asset management in Georgia.
Of note, he published a thesis titled “Impact of Weather Stressors to Identify Vulnerable Bridge Elements in Georgia Forwards Data Driven Asset Management,” and developed a guide demonstrating impacts of weather cycles on bridge elements.
