June 30, 2023 - Spencer Waters has joined ARCO's Savannah team as the Director of Business Development.
Waters has 7+ years of sales experience in the logistics and transportation industry, serving both national and regional customers. While his primary focus will be on growing ARCO’s client base in Savannah and the Southeast, he will also continue to work with existing national clients and continue to expand ARCO’s presence in markets throughout the US.
