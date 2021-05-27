May 27, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton, a privately-held professional services company providing engineering, planning, surveying and other consulting services to public and private clients, recently announced the addition of Stephan Jean to their Savannah office.
Stephan Jean joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department as a Designer. Stephan is a recent graduate of the University of Georgia where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Stephan is responsible for preparing site development construction drawings using AutoCAD Civil 3D. He also prepares permit appliccations for residential and industrial projects. Stephan is currently working on Latitude Hilton Head, a 10-phase residential community in Hardeeville, SC. Outside of work, Stephan is a fan of playing and watching soccer. He enjoys travelling, watching movies, and cooking.
Thomas & Hutton is in nine regions, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
