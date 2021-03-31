March 31, 2021 - Tam Ho has joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department as an Engineering Technician.
A Savannah native, Tam graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and went on to work at Memorial Health. Afterward, he switched career paths and went to Savannah Technical College to get a degree in drafting. He has worked for Firth Rixson Forgings, Georgia Transformer, and most recently, Howmet Aerospace. In his role as an Engineering Technician, Tam will assist the Savannah Civil Department with the preparation of site layouts, construction plans, and exhibits for a variety of public and private clients.
Away from the office, Tam enjoys spending time with his family and friends.
