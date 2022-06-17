June 17, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H) recently introduced their class of 2022 summer interns. Interns work and learn along with T&H’s professional engineers, surveyors, landscape architects, and GIS analysts as well as marketing and graphics staff.
T&H interns gain exposure to a wide range of technical and field opportunities by supporting teams on various projects. Interns can apply their skills in site planning or through programs such as AutoCAD Civil 3D and the Adobe Creative Suite outside of the classroom in a business setting. Many current employees of T&H began their careers as interns and have successfully advanced within the company.
Caleb Cartrette is an intern in the Savannah Water Resources Department and a senior at Georgia Southern University. Originally from Guyton, Georgia, Caleb has previous internship experience with Baker Constructors and Georgia Power. At Georgia Southern, he recently began collaborating with a team of fellow senior students to develop a biofilter for NPS pollution.
Madi Croasmun is an intern in the Savannah Environmental Department and returns to T&H for her second summer. She is from Effingham, Georgia, and a rising Junior at The University of Georgia studying civil engineering.
Will Gohn is an intern in the Savannah GIS Department and is a rising junior at the University of Georgia studying computer science. Will is a Savannah native and interned at Gulfstream as a high school student, making tools using PowerBI.
Shane Henry is an intern in the Savannah Transportation Department and returns to T&H for a second summer. In summer 2021, Shane interned in the Survey Department. Shane is from Richmond Hill, Georgia, and is a rising senior at Georgia Southern University majoring in civil engineering. He keeps busy on campus as a tutor for engineering and advanced math courses.
Logan Hunte is an intern in the Savannah Survey Department. He recently graduated from high school and will be attending Georgia Southern University in the fall.
Jacob Martin is an intern in the Savannah Civil Department. He attends Georgia Southern University and is studying civil engineering. Jacob is a native of Savannah and his previous work experience includes two summers working for a construction company.
Jay Patel returns to T&H as an intern in the Savannah GIS Department, following a summer 2021 internship in the Civil Department. He is a recent graduate of Richmond Hill High School and will be a freshman at Cornell University this fall, majoring in computer science in economics.During his time at Richmond Hill High, Jay was the President of the Technology Student Association (TSA) and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Vice President of SkillsUSA, and co-founded the Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO). Jay was also a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), VEX Robotics Team, and played on the Varsity Tennis Team. He is a graduate of Youth Leaders with Leadership Bryan/Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce and volunteers at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, a local Hindu temple.
Elliot Scarbrough joins T&H for a second summer as an intern in the Marketing Department. Elliot is a rising junior at Kennesaw State University majoring in journalism and emerging media. She has previous internship experience at a market research company based in Knoxville. Outside of her studies, Elliot keeps busy as a camp counselor/mentor for high school girls.
Hannah Smith is an intern in the Savannah Landscape Architecture Department. Originally from Statesboro, Hannah is a rising junior at the University of Georgia, pursuing a degree in landscape architecture. Hannah is involved on campus through RUF at UGA - Reformed University Fellowship. Her previous internship experience includes helping a local signage and design company design an event venue greenspace last summer.
Brennan Tison is an intern in the Savannah GIS Department and a rising junior at Georgia Southern University. Last summer, he worked as an assistant superintendent for a local building company.
Logan Wake is an intern in the Savannah Civil Department. He is from Bluffton, South Carolina, and a rising senior at Clemson University studying civil engineering.
Will Webb is an intern in the Savannah Civil Department and is a rising senior at Georgia Southern University, pursuing a degree in civil engineering with a minor in mathematics. Will keeps busy on campus as a Student Ambassador, leading tours of campus for interested students and their families. He also participates in a student group called the Eco-Reps through the office of Leadership and Community Engagement. Will meets with other students every week to learn about sustainability and its role on campus, and to plan events to educate other students.
