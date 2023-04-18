THOMAS & HUTTON ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES IN SAVANNA.jpg

April 18, 2023 - Thomas & Hutton has announced the following new hires in its Savannah, Georgia office. 

Jamie Arkins, SHRM-CP, joined T&H as a Recruiter in the Human Resources Department. Jamie is a Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) – Certified Professional with fifteen years in healthcare, eight years of those years in HR and recruiting for home care and hospice. She was the former HR Director at Hospice Savannah Inc. Before that position, she worked as an HR Manager and Talent Acquisition Recruiter for Help At Home (formerly Coastal Home Care) and Sevita Health (formerly Altrus Assisted Living), where she recruited nurses and others in the healthcare industry. At T&H, Jamie develops innovative, creative, and proactive recruitment/sourcing strategies to develop high-quality active and passive candidate pipelines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.