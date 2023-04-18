April 18, 2023 - Thomas & Hutton has announced the following new hires in its Savannah, Georgia office.
Jamie Arkins, SHRM-CP, joined T&H as a Recruiter in the Human Resources Department. Jamie is a Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) – Certified Professional with fifteen years in healthcare, eight years of those years in HR and recruiting for home care and hospice. She was the former HR Director at Hospice Savannah Inc. Before that position, she worked as an HR Manager and Talent Acquisition Recruiter for Help At Home (formerly Coastal Home Care) and Sevita Health (formerly Altrus Assisted Living), where she recruited nurses and others in the healthcare industry. At T&H, Jamie develops innovative, creative, and proactive recruitment/sourcing strategies to develop high-quality active and passive candidate pipelines.
Jamie earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Mercer University in Macon, GA. She is active in the SHRM, both on the national level and the local Savannah chapter and is a Board Member/Communications Chair of the Metropolitan Savannah Rotary Club. Jamie enjoys live music, theater, dining out with friends, spending time with family, and traveling.
Faith Bennet joined T&H as an Administrative Assistant. Faith obtained her Bachelor of Science in Business and Information Technology from Macon State College. She brings eight years of experience in marketing and administration, holding previous roles for Chick-fil-A and Diamond Crystal Brands. In her role as Administrative Assistant, Faith is one of Thomas & Hutton’s “directors of first impressions,” welcoming all guests to the Savannah office and providing administrative support to various Savannah-based teams. Faith enjoys spending time with her family in her spare time and is a member of the Kids Ministry Planning Committee at her church, First Baptist Church Rincon.
Rylie Hutchinson joined T&H as a Water Resources Designer. Rylie recently earned her Bachelor of Engineering in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. She has previous internship experience in sustainability and as a Legislative Intern at the Georgia State Capitol. She is an active National Society of Black Engineers member and an ambassador for Girl Scouts of the USA. As a Designer in the Water Resources Department, Rylie will prepare construction drawings, conduct engineering calculations for storm drainage infrastructure and prepare permit applications associated with residential, commercial, and or municipal projects. She is currently assisting with the stormwater master plan for Historic Mitchellville Freedom Park in Hilton Head, SC. Outside of work, Rylie is a soccer fan and enjoys reading, gardening, swimming, and scuba diving.
Clare Moroney joined T&H as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. Clare is a Savannah native and graduated from Georgia College & State University with a degree in communication. Clare has four years of experience in marketing roles for a packaging company and within the AEC industry. As a Senior Marketing Coordinator, Clare assists in coordinating marketing activities that include preparing responses to RFP/Qs, public relations, special events coordination, advertising, and creating brand awareness with the marketing team. In her free time, Clare enjoys spending time with her two dogs, exploring the outdoors, and trying new restaurants.
Jessica Reid joined T&H as Field Representative for the Civil Department. Jessica is an Effingham County native and brings various experiences in the aviation industry and ironworking, where she gained a range of skills in erecting steel, welding, rigging, and more. As a Field Representative, Jessica will perform routine construction observation for projects while serving as a liaison between contractors, Thomas & Hutton, and owners. She will assist project managers in administering construction contracts, visiting project sites, reviewing conditions, keeping up with all project plans, and participating in meetings. Jessica is currently working on the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America project in Bryan County, GA. Jessica enjoys singing, music, and watching football in her spare time.
