THOMAS & HUTTON names new vice presidents and civil manager.jpg

Trent Thompson, Jason Chambless, Kevin Shoemake, Ryan Page

March 29, 2023 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H) has announced the following promotions that will allow an organizational focus on strategic growth and efficiency in its ten regions. This structure will support managing workloads to meet or exceed client needs, while maintaining the firm’s core values vital for success.

“Over the last 10 years, we grew from 5 offices serving 5 regions with 150 employees to 14 offices serving 10 regions with 430 employees," said Ben Jones, COO. "We are excited that these engineers spent most, if not all, of their careers at T&H preparing to take on these leadership positions and have a deep understanding of our vision and culture. We are even more excited about the future of T&H with the strength of the entire T&H Team.” 

