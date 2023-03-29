March 29, 2023 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H) has announced the following promotions that will allow an organizational focus on strategic growth and efficiency in its ten regions. This structure will support managing workloads to meet or exceed client needs, while maintaining the firm’s core values vital for success.
“Over the last 10 years, we grew from 5 offices serving 5 regions with 150 employees to 14 offices serving 10 regions with 430 employees," said Ben Jones, COO. "We are excited that these engineers spent most, if not all, of their careers at T&H preparing to take on these leadership positions and have a deep understanding of our vision and culture. We are even more excited about the future of T&H with the strength of the entire T&H Team.”
The following promotions were recognized:
Trent Thompson, PE as Vice President of Infrastructure overseeing Water Resources, Environmental, Structural, and Transportation departments across all ten regions. With 22 years of experience at T&H, Trent is a licensed Professional Engineer managing infrastructure projects for local, state, and federal government agencies. He is an active member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, American Water Works Association, and National Fire Protection Association.
Jason Chambless, PE as Vice President of Coastal Civil/Site Development overseeing Civil departments along the southeastern coast in Savannah and Brunswick, Georgia and Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Jason is a licensed Professional Engineer with 20 years of experience with T&H, excelling in infrastructure design for large tract development and industrial/commercial parks and sites, such as Hyundai EV Metaplant America in Bryan County, GA. He is a Leadership Savannah and Leadership Southeast Georgia graduate and member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association and American Society of Civil Engineers.
Kevin Shoemake, PE as Vice President of Inland Civil/Site Development overseeing Civil departments in Greenville and Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte and Durham, North Carolina; Nashville and Smyrna, Tennessee; and Atlanta and Covington, Georgia. With T&H for 26 years, Kevin also serves as Upstate Regional Director and was instrumental in opening the Greenville office in 2015. A licensed Professional Engineer, Kevin’s experience includes site development projects for recreational, healthcare, commercial, industrial, educational, and residential developments. He is an active member of the American Council of Engineering Companies, Urban Land Institute, SC Economic Development Association, and American Society of Civil Engineers.
Ryan Page, PE was promoted to Greenville Civil Department Manager following Kevin’s transition into his new role. Joining T&H in 2014, Ryan has over 15 years of experience with land development and infrastructure design related to industrial, municipal, commercial, residential, and institutional projects. He is an active South Carolina Economic Developers Association and American Council of Engineering Companies member.
