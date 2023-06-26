June 26, 2023 - G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell has announced Tom Cetti as the Department Head for the firm’s Savannah Private Civil division. Cetti joined the firm in 2018 as senior site/civil engineer responsible for overall land development and civil engineering for various public entities and private developments. A civil engineering veteran with 30+ years of experience, Tom's experience spans numerous markets including commercial, residential, education, government, healthcare, industrial and transportation. Projects of note include the Chatham County Pete Liakakis Government Building, City of Richmond Hill/Raydient Places + Properties Great Ogeechee Parkway, SCCPSS Herschel V. Jenkins High School, St. Joseph Candler's Emergency Department Expansion, Georgia Port Authority's Colonel's Island Bulk Facility Development and a multitude of projects for SCAD including Victory Village, 532 Indian Street and Savannah Film Studios. Cetti will continue to design and manage projects with new responsibilities to include complete oversight of private civil division projects, client relationship management and business development.
“Tom's experience in the region and beyond, on a variety of projects, allows Hussey Gay Bell to maintain the diversity, knowledge, and experience on any type of development project in the region. We are happy to have Tom in this leadership role as we continue to grow our presence in the region,” expressed Mr. C.J. Chance, PE, COO of Georgia Operations.
