February 10, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton recently announced that Chief Financial Officer, Tom Pace, CMA, CFE was named to the Executive Committee of MAC Casualty, LTD. Tom serves as the Thomas & Hutton representative on the Board of Directors. MAC Casualty, LTD is a member-owned heterogeneous group captive comprised of 155 member companies with total assets over $180 million and an annual insurance premium totaling $75 million.
Tom Pace, CMA, CFE joined Thomas & Hutton in 2013 as Chief Financial Officer. Based in Savannah, Tom is responsible for handling company-wide financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, investment decisions, human resources, and risk management. Tom is a Certified Management Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner with over 30 years of corporate leadership experience.
