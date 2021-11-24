November 24, 2021 - JE Dunn has announced the hiring of Tom Schwarzer to the role of superintendent in its Savannah office.
The Dacula, Georgia native has been in the healthcare and commercial construction business for three and a half years. Schwarzer began his career after graduating from Georgia Southern University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in construction management.
In his new role as superintendent, Schwarzer will be responsible for all field activities, including management of project production schedules, labor budgets, quality assurance and quality control, and executing the construction documentation.
Schwarzer is a member of Kappa Alpha Order, a social fraternity that values leadership, continuous learning and faith. He frequently volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House and Habitat for Humanity. During his free time, Schwarzer loves to do anything outdoors.
Visit www.jedunn.com for more information.
