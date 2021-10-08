October 8, 2021 - Henry Plumbing Company, a 4th generation locally owned Savannah plumbing company, was recently recognized by the National Association of Women in Construction of the Coastal Empire with the 2021 awarding of the President’s Gavel award to CFO, Tonya Reed.
Reed was recognized for her service to women and business owners in the construction industry across the coastal empire. Henry Plumbing Company has been a long-time member of the National Association of Women in Construction, including service on the board of directors and continued service on the NAWIC #380 Board of Directors for 2021-2022.
“Supporting the success of others in the contracting and construction industries is what Henry Plumbing Company is all about," said Tonya Reed, CFO. "The more Savannahians succeed the more we succeed”.
Reed also noted, “The construction industry is one of the most in demand careers locally, with NAWIC, we hope to bring more people from every walk of life into the construction industry”.
Henry Plumbing Company was most recently recognized by Savannah Morning News as the Best Plumber in the Coastal Empire, Savannah Magazine’s Best of Homes Plumbing Company and was most recently awarded a WorkSource Coastal Grant for employee development.
