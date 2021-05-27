May 27, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton, a privately-held professional services company providing engineering, planning, surveying and other consulting services to public and private clients, recently announced the addition of Trey Waldron to their Savannah office.
Trey Waldron joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department as a Designer. Trey graduated with a dual degree in Mining and Civil Engineering at West Virginia University. His previous experience includes working as a Project Engineer Intern for Whiting Turner in Atlanta and as a Civil Design Intern for Roberts Civil Engineering on St. Simons Island. In his role as a Designer, Trey will be involved in plan production, permitting, and design for a variety of projects in the Civil Department He is currently working on I. In his spare time, Trey enjoys playing disc golf, kayaking, fishing, and video games.
Thomas & Hutton is in nine regions, including Savannah, Brunswick, and Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
