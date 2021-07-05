July 5, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton recently announced their newest licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in the state of South Carolina, Tyler Vaughn. He passed the PE Civil exam with the Water Resources and Environmental breadth section l exam in 2021 and satisfied the experience requirement needed to become a PE.
Tyler Vaughn joined Thomas & Hutton’s Brunswick Civil Department as a Designer in May of 2017. He has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Georgia Southern University. Tyler is a well-rounded civil engineer with the skills required to perform sound design for all types of development and municipal capital improvement projects. He is responsible for designing multiphase high-end and production builder residential projects, master planning/designing utilities, stormwater, designing various commercial projects as well as multifamily residences. He specializes in residential and stormwater design.
Tyler’s current projects include Palmetto Bluff: Blocks M1, L5, J2, M2/M3, May River Crossing, Four Seasons at Carolina Oaks Phases 3, 4, 5, and 9, Heritage at New Riverside Phases 6, 7, 8, and 9, Riverside Bluffton Multifamily, New Riverside Village, Cypress Ridge Phase 18, and Abercorn Apartments.
