March 10, 2023 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., has announced the promotion of Vin Pinkston to Associate Owner.
Pinkston has been with EMC for 16 years. He is currently the CMT/Geotechnical manager. He has held his PG in Tennessee and Kentucky as well as well drilling in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky. Pinkston holds several certificates for ACI, retaining wall design, pile design, PDA evaluation, multiple UST, environmental remediation, HAZWOPER, and Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission Level II Certified Designer.
